Happy Birthday, Harper! David Beckham Celebrates with Sweet Photos from a Palace Tea Party (with Princess Eugenie!)

Harper Seven may be a descendant of music, fashion and sports royalty, but she was recently in the company of actual royalty.

The only daughter of David and Victoria Beckham turns 6 on Monday, but enjoyed a bit of an early birthday treat when she was invited alongside her dad and grandmother to attend a tea party at Buckingham Palace — where she and some friends even posed with Princess Eugenie of York.

“Lucky Harper meeting a real life princess at the Palace x ❤️,” David, 42, captioned the group shot, in which his daughter is outfitted for the occasion in Cinderella’s sparkly blue gown.

In another photo — this time of himself alongside Harper and his mother — David clarifies, “This wasn’t the palace opening the gates for Harper’s birthday party , this was a tea party where us and other guests were invited so it was a beautiful thing to do with My mum , Harper plus a few school friends … ”

“We were honored to be able to there… Beautiful tea party…. 💜” he added.

Chimed in mom Victoria, 43, with a solo photo of Harper on the palace grounds, holding a single red balloon, “Our little birthday princess x Kisses 💕💕💕💕💕💕.”

Harper’s three big brothers — Cruz David, 12, Romeo James, 14, and Brooklyn Joseph, 18 — all used the social media app to send love to the youngest member of the family.

“Dear Harper I can’t believe it has been already 6 years you are such a big girl so to the best sister in the world I love you so much have a amazing day ❤️❤️🌎😜,” Cruz captioned a photo of himself with Harper on his shoulders.

On a super-smiley palace snap posted to David’s account, the retired soccer star got a little sentimental about his only daughter’s newest milestone.

“Happy Birthday to our special little young lady …Such a special girl who brings so much joy and happiness into our lives,” he wrote. “Happy 6th birthday ( I can’t believe your 6 already ) have the most amazing day we love you pretty lady x ❤️”