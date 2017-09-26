‘I Love My Daddy!’ Victoria Beckham Shares Sweet Photo of Daughter Harper Hugging Dad David

Harper Beckham is daddy’s little girl!

On Tuesday, Victoria Beckham shared a sweet photo of her 6-year-old daughter wrapped in her father’s David Beckham‘s arms.

“I love my daddy x Kisses,” the former Spice Girls singer captioned the shot. “We love u.”

The two have always had a special bond — David gushing about his little girl on her birthday in July.

“Happy Birthday to our special little young lady …Such a special girl who brings so much joy and happiness into our lives,” the 42-year-old soccer star wrote, after taking Harper to attend a tea party at Buckingham Palace — where she and some friends even posed with Princess Eugenie of York. “Happy 6th birthday ( I can’t believe your 6 already ) have the most amazing day we love you pretty lady x”

Victoria, 43, shouldn’t feel jealous of Harper’s connection with her dad. After all, she and Harper have a their own mother-daughter bond, cuddling in an Instagram photo on July 7.

Harper also appears to have inherited her mom’s sense of fashion, too.

“She’s very girly, so she loves to play with makeup,” Victoria told Seth Meyers during a stop by Late Night in 2016. “She has been able to run in a pair of high heels for a long time. So proud. So proud.”

Harper is Victoria and David’s fourth child and only girl. The couple also share sons Brooklyn, 18, Romeo James, 15, and Cruz, 12.