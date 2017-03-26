‘So Proud’: David and Victoria Beckham’s Daughter Harper Rides a Bike on Her Own for the First Time

Harper Seven is on the move!

The 5½-year-old daughter of Victoria and David Beckham recently mastered the art of two wheels, as shared by her dad on Instagram Sunday.

“First time riding on your own, Harper!” he says in the clip of himself jogging alongside Harper in what looks like a park as the little girl operates her pink bicycle all by herself, sporting a hot-pink helmet.

“So so proud,” David, 41, captioned the video, adding heart, cyclist and Venus-symbol emojis.

So so proud 💜🚴🏻‍♀️ A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on Mar 26, 2017 at 7:18am PDT

🦋🦋🦋🦋🦋🦋 Natural History Museum .. The Butterfly Room if you haven't been there trust me you need to go… But watch out for the HUGE blue ones …. A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on Feb 11, 2017 at 9:07pm PST

Harper’s parents are all about using social media to share their love for their children (the spouses of 17 years also share sons Cruz David, 12, Romeo James, 14, and Brooklyn, who recently turned 18).

“Kisses from my baby girl. X VB,” Victoria captioned an adorable December snap of Harper’s message “I Love Mummy and Daddy” written in sand, while the little girl works on completing the work of beach art with flower drawings.

Kisses from my baby girl ✨ X VB pic.twitter.com/RUjtjPuU7M — Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) December 30, 2016

Borrowing daddy's hat ❤ A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on Mar 19, 2017 at 4:37pm PDT

Harper’s mom and dad aren’t the only ones using social media to show their love for their youngest member (and the Beckhams’ only daughter).

“Fun skiing with my little sister,” Cruz wrote in February next to a snap of the siblings on Canada’s Whistler slopes, where the family was enjoying a ski trip.