Hannah Simone and Jesse Giddings Are Married, Expecting First Child

This New Girl has new milestones in her life!

Hannah Simone is pregnant and expecting her first child with husband Jesse Giddings, whom she wed last year, a source confirms to PEOPLE.

Simone, 36, and Giddings, 32, have kept their romance mostly private, occasionally sharing photos of each other on social media.

The former E! News personality, who is a British Columbia native, last posted about the pair on Christmas Eve 2016: “Heading home for the holidays.”

Simone’s pregnancy lines up with her New Girl storyline: On the season finale, her character Cece also found out she’s expecting a baby.

