Go Inside the ‘Cozy’ and ‘Rustic’ Nursery for Hannah Simone’s Son – Inspired by Her Travels!

New Girl star Hannah Simone has a new boy of her own — who has a beautiful new sleep space, courtesy of his parents, with a little help from Pottery Barn Kids.

“From bedding to accessories, the Junk Gypsy for Pottery Barn Kids collection has been an essential part of decorating the nursery,” the actress, 37, tells PEOPLE exclusively.

About what influenced her creative path in her almost-3-month-old son‘s nursery design, Simone explains, “I found inspiration through my travels, and I was able to create a room that takes on a cozy rustic style while also maintaining a nostalgic vintage feel.”

Simone and husband Jesse Giddings‘ baby boy gets his Zs in the brand’s Charlie Crib atop Star Crib Fitted Sheets, decorated with a Junk Gypsy Animal Decorative Pillow that bears a picture of a buffalo and the message, “BRAVE.”

To match, the room includes Junk Gypsy Denim Border Panel curtains and the line’s Buffalo Rocker, which Simone says “reminds [her] of growing up in Alberta.”

“I love that Canadian country touch,” she explains.

The nursery features a white glider with a pillow that reads, “DREAM BIG,” a Denim Patchwork Quilt, a Wood Tool Box Diaper Caddy and Junk Gypsy’s Dreamer Block Set — for when Simone’s baby boy is ready to start building.

Another item that caught the star’s eye? The Junk Gypsy Heritage Rug. “I am a sucker for beautiful handmade rugs, and Junk Gypsy made the perfect one that really tied the room together,” she says, admitting the piece is her favorite aspect of the space.

Simone and Giddings — both originally from British Columbia — tied the knot in 2016, welcoming their son in early August of this year.

The new mom’s pregnancy lined up with her New Girl character Cece’s storyline. During the season 6 finale, Cece found out that she was expecting a baby.