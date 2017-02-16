Pregnant Hannah Davis Jeter Jokes She’s ‘An Emotional Hot Mess’: ‘I Don’t Like’ Any Baby Names ‘That I’m Hearing’

Derek Jeter already has a name picked out for his daughter on the way, but wife Hannah Davis Jeter has another agenda — or, more accurately, no agenda yet.

“I don’t wanna tell you, ’cause I don’t think that’ll be the name, personally,” the 26-year-old model tells PEOPLE Now of her keeping mum on her husband’s pick. “We have some brainstorming to do. We have some time.”

“I don’t like anything now, that I’m hearing,” she admits. “But that’s probably ’cause I’m just an emotional hot mess lately. So everything, I’m like, ‘Never, I could never name her that!’ So we’ll see.”

Her little girl may not have a name yet, but Davis Jeter is already excited about getting to indulge in traditionally “girly” things in preparation for her daughter with the New York Yankees legend, 42.

“[Derek and I] both have two nephews right now [whom] we absolutely adore and we spend a lot of time with, so I’m really excited to buy all the girly fun stuff because we’ve been buying boy things for years,” she says. “And there’s not that much cute boy clothes, like you really have to look for them.”

“I’m not really a girly girl, but I’m gonna get there,” she adds. “I want an Easy-Bake Oven, I want the dollhouse. Barbie car.”

Davis Jeter recently posed for the annual Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue in Mexico, where she was pregnant at the time but had no idea.

“I didn’t know I was pregnant. I was having fun in Mexico,” the mom-to-be says. “But then when I got home, [I found out].”

The model admits she’s “always wanted to be a mom,” and that she’s excited about turning the page in her and Jeter’s relationship.

“I figured that this would be the next chapter in our lives after getting married,” she says.