Hannah Davis Jeter Debuts Baby Bump During Press Day for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition

Just one day after revealing to the world that she’s expecting her first child with husband Derek Jeter, Hannah Davis Jeter is putting her baby bump on full display.

During a press day for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition in New York City, the 26-year-old model showed off her growing belly in a fitted black skirt with lace-up detail. She completed her all-black ensemble with a furry coat to stay warm and sported a high ponytail for the day.

Weeks after she found out she was pregnant, Hannah posed for her fifth Sports Illustrated Swimsuit appearance, wearing an itty-bitty bikini while photographed on the beach in Mexico.

Talking to Extra on Tuesday, the model says she is having some pretty intense pregnancy cravings — and the “give me everything!” mentality is in full swing.

“So I don’t eat meat, but now I crave beef jerky all the time, which is kind of interesting,” she said. “I like a lot of gummies, like candy and stuff like that … anything salty, sweet.”

About the possibility of expanding their family even further, Hannah admits that she has big plans for their future but for now she’s trying to relish the present.

“I want a team. Let’s just get through one and we’ll see how I feel,” she shares. “A couple maybe … three or four.”

Hannah revealed that the couple was expecting a baby girl Monday in an essay for The Players’ Tribune. “Pregnant with our first child, Derek and I are looking to the future,” wrote the mom-to-be.

In the piece, which included a photo of Derek holding a bouquet of pink balloons, the model shared that the New York Yankees legend, 42, already has a name picked out for their baby — however, she’s not set on it just yet.

“He’ll say when he calls me during the day: ‘So, how are you and so-and-so doing?’ ” she continues, adding that she reminds him, ” ‘That’s not the name yet, sweetie.’ Whatever her name is, I know she’ll run circles around him.”

Talking to Extra about choosing a name, Hannah added, “I think I’m emotional right now, so I can’t decide. I don’t know what I like. I think I hate everything, so I’m not there yet. Maybe towards the end I’ll get there, but for now I’m not brainstorming, I’m just trying to keep healthy and not sick.”