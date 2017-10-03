Sleep Fright (Er, Tight)! 10 Super Cute and Ghoul Halloween-Themed Pajama Sets for Little Ones

Whether it’s mummies, cats, jack-o-lanterns or ghosts your little one wants to channel at bedtime, we’ve got you covered this Halloween season

By @anyaluise

Gap

PURR-FECT PJS

Shop It! Halloween Cat Glow-in-the-Dark Sleep Set ($27), gap.com

Carter's

GETTING IN THE SPIRIT

Shop It! Carter's Baby Halloween PJ Set ($17 to $27), amazon.com

Gap

THAT'S A WRAP

Shop It! Halloween Mummy Sleep Set ($27), gap.com

Old Navy

BOO BABY

Shop It! Halloween-Print Footed One-Piece for Baby ($8 to $10), oldnavy.com

Gap

IN STITCHES

Shop It! Halloween Glow-in-the-Dark Green Monster Sleep Set ($27), gap.com

Kohls

GOOD GOURD

Shop It! Girls 4-8 Jellifish Halloween Graphic Top & Bottoms Pajama Set ($19), kohls.com

BuyBuyBaby

MUMMY KNOWS BEST

Shop It! Rosie Pope® Mummy Snug Fit Footie ($13), buybuybaby.com

Old Navy

SKELE-CUTIE

Shop It! 2-Piece Glow-in-the-Dark Skeleton Sleep Set for Toddler & Baby ($12), oldnavy.com

Nordstrom

CANDY CURATOR

Shop It! Trick or Treat Fitted Two-Piece Pajamas ($37), nordstrom.com

Rags

SPIDERWEB SNOOZER

Shop It! Halloween Trinny Long Sleeve Rag ($42.50), rags.com

