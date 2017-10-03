Sleep Fright (Er, Tight)! 10 Super Cute and Ghoul Halloween-Themed Pajama Sets for Little Ones

Copyright © 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
Whether it’s mummies, cats, jack-o-lanterns or ghosts your little one wants to channel at bedtime, we’ve got you covered this Halloween season
By Anya Leon•@anyaluise
Posted on October 3, 2017 at 1:30pm EDT
PURR-FECT PJS
Shop It! Halloween Cat Glow-in-the-Dark Sleep Set ($27), gap.com
GETTING IN THE SPIRIT
Shop It! Carter's Baby Halloween PJ Set ($17 to $27), amazon.com
THAT'S A WRAP
Shop It! Halloween Mummy Sleep Set ($27), gap.com
BOO BABY
Shop It! Halloween-Print Footed One-Piece for Baby ($8 to $10), oldnavy.com
IN STITCHES
Shop It! Halloween Glow-in-the-Dark Green Monster Sleep Set ($27), gap.com
GOOD GOURD
Shop It! Girls 4-8 Jellifish Halloween Graphic Top & Bottoms Pajama Set ($19), kohls.com
MUMMY KNOWS BEST
Shop It! Rosie Pope® Mummy Snug Fit Footie ($13), buybuybaby.com
SKELE-CUTIE
Shop It! 2-Piece Glow-in-the-Dark Skeleton Sleep Set for Toddler & Baby ($12), oldnavy.com
CANDY CURATOR
Shop It! Trick or Treat Fitted Two-Piece Pajamas ($37), nordstrom.com
SPIDERWEB SNOOZER
Shop It! Halloween Trinny Long Sleeve Rag ($42.50), rags.com
