Hailey Baldwin has nothing but love and praise for her good friend Kylie Jenner after the reality star welcomed her first child with boyfriend Travis Scott.

Baldwin, 21, congratulated the new mother at the amfAR Gala in New York City on Wednesday night, telling E! News that she is so proud of her friend and “can’t wait” to meet Stormi Webster.

“I’m super excited for her,” the model said of Jenner. “I think that she’s so awesome for doing this the way that she’s done it. I think it was a really mature way for her to have handled this whole thing being 20 and welcoming a child into the world is not an easy thing for anybody, so I mean she’s going to be the best mom ever.”

Baldwin also said Jenner was a “very nurturing type of person.”

Hailey Baldwin and Kylie Jenner Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

The beauty mogul revealed the full name of her daughter on Tuesday in a sweet Instagram post of the proud mom’s thumb held in Stormi’s tiny hand.

stormi webster 👼🏽 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Feb 6, 2018 at 1:14pm PST

Jenner announced her first child’s birth with a social-media post and accompanying video montage on Feb. 4, writing on Instagram, “I’m sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions. I understand you’re used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world.”

Kylie Jenner Unveils Her Daughter's Full Name — Whose Last Name Did Stormi Take?

She added, “I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how. There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned. I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness.”

A source recently told PEOPLE that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star loves being a mom and is “still over the moon” about it.

“All she talks about is her baby girl,” the source said. “She is surrounded by her and Travis’ family. Everyone is pitching in and helping Kylie so she can do things like shower. But all she wants to do is hold her baby.”