Gwyneth Paltrow Wishes Happy 40th Birthday to ‘Best Daddy in the World,’ Ex Chris Martin

Fortieth fun with family!

Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin kept up the post-split niceties on Thursday, with the actress sending her ex-husband birthday wishes on social media.

Posting a selfie photo with Martin and their children Moses, 10, and Apple, 12, Paltrow wrote, “HAPPY 40th BIRTHDAY to the best daddy in the world!!!”

She added, “We [love] you so much,” using a heart emoji.

Since their split in March 2014 after 10 years of marriage, Paltrow and Martin have remained close for the sake of their children.

The 44-year-old praised Martin in a recent InStyle interview, saying, “To this day, Chris would take a bullet for me, even though I’m not his wife.”

“I honestly think Chris and I have contributed something positive to the culture of divorce,” she added.

Paltrow’s current boyfriend, Brad Falchuk, celebrated his birthday just one day prior. Wrote Paltrow of the occasion on Instagram, “Happy birthday, handsome.” The pair went public with their romance in April 2015, but had been linked for a year prior to the reveal.