Gwyneth Paltrow Shares Nude Throwback Pregnancy Snap in Honor of Mother's Day

For Gwyneth Paltrow, Sunday’s Mother’s Day celebrations were the perfect opportunity for gratitude and reflection.

The actress and Goop founder honored the holiday with a nude photograph on her Instagram account, taken shortly before giving birth to her first child, daughter Apple Blythe Alison, who turns 14 on Monday.

“Fourteen years ago on the verge of a life changing morning … ” wrote Paltrow, 45. “To all of us, biological, adoptive, foster, spiritual, communal, all the den mothers and grand mothers and great grandmothers and great great grandmothers, all the way back, happy Mother’s Day.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

RELATED: Conscious Co-Parenting! Chris Martin and Gwyneth Paltrow Pose with Their Kids in Sweet New Snap

Earlier this month, the mother of two — she and ex-husband Chris Martin also share son Moses Bruce Anthony, 12 — told Good Morning America that her kids are “excited” about her upcoming marriage to fiancé Brad Falchuk.

Paltrow also said she has loved the process of getting to plan a wedding for the first time (she and Martin eloped), explaining, “I’ve never had a wedding or any of these fun, like, bride kind of things. So I’m really enjoying myself.”

The star added, “It’s a very happy time, I have to say.”

RELATED VIDEO: Gwyneth Paltrow, Kourtney Kardashian and More Share Their Secrets to Making Co-Parenting Work



Paltrow used Instagram in April to wish Moses a happy 12th birthday, captioning a photo of her younger child holding a surfboard, “Happy birthday, my son. You are the sweetest, most brilliant young man I’ve ever met.”

Continued the Avengers: Infinity War actress, “You broke the mold 12 years ago today when you came into the world. #Iwasbornthedayyouwereborn”