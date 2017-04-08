‘The Love of My Life’: Gwyneth Paltrow Celebrates Son Moses’ 11th Birthday

Even behind their matching Ray-Ban sunglasses, there’s no denying resemblance between Gwyneth Paltrow and her son.

The mother and clean living guru wrote sweet birthday wishes to Moses, who turned 11 on Saturday.

“Happy 11th birthday to the love of my life, the kindest, most brilliant boy of all time. I love you more than words could ever possibly express. #moses,” Paltrow, 44, wrote on Instagram of her son.

Moses is the actress’ only son with ex-husband Chris Martin. The couple split in March 2014 after 10 years of marriage. Paltrow praised Martin in an InStyle interview in February, saying, “To this day, Chris would take a bullet for me, even though I’m not his wife.”

“I honestly think Chris and I have contributed something positive to the culture of divorce,” she added.

The couple has remained close for the sake of Moses and daughter Apple, 12. In March, Paltrow posted a family shot for Martin’s birthday, writing, “HAPPY 40th BIRTHDAY to the best daddy in the world!!!”

And it seems the friendly co-parents’ pre-teens have developed an interest in singing. They joined their dad, frontman for Coldplay, on stage, where Apple covered Ariana Grande’s “Just a Little Bit of Your Heart” and Moses gave an impressive rendition of “House of Gold” by Twenty One Pilots.