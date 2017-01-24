Gwyneth Paltrow Shares Sweet Photo of Ex Chris Martin with Son Moses: ‘#believeinlove’

It’s all about the kids for friendly exes Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin.

Paltrow and Martin may have called it quits, but that hasn’t stopped the Coldplay frontman from gracing Paltrow’s Instagram account, and cuddling their children Moses, 10, and 12-year-old Apple.

The 44-year-old actress shared a photo of Martin, 39, cuddling up to Moses and planting a kiss on the boy’s forehead.

Paltrow gave the photo a simple caption, writing, “#matching#believeinlove.”

Here is to reunions, togetherness, family, and love love love. Happy thanksgiving eve, everyone. Love, gp A photo posted by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on Nov 23, 2016 at 4:27pm PST

This isn’t the first time Martin has appeared on the actress’s Instagram account in recent months. In November, Paltrow shared a picture of the singer embracing Moses in a passionate hug.

“Here is to reunions, togetherness, family, and love love love,” the Goop founder captioned the photo.

When your parents can't handle #thundermountain anymore so they wait for you at the bottom. #disneyland #thehappiestplaceonearth #birthdayweekend #🍎 A photo posted by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on May 15, 2016 at 4:34pm PDT

Paltrow and Martin split in March 2014 after 10 years of marriage – a decision they called a “conscious uncoupling.” They’re divorce was finalized one year later.

The two have remained friends since their split, though, with a source telling PEOPLE that they are focused on their children.

“This is a natural evolution for Gwyneth and Chris as friends and as a couple,” a source recently told PEOPLE. “They remain close, and they remain totally committed to Apple and Moses – as they find their way forward as individuals, they will naturally be more public about seeing other people, if not showy about it.”

Paltrow spoke highly of her former love to InStyle recently, telling the publication that she has a very close relationship with Martin.

“To this day, Chris would take a bullet for me, even though I’m not his wife,” she said. “I honestly think Chris and I have contributed something positive to the culture of divorce.”