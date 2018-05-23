Gwyneth Paltrow won’t be expanding her family anytime soon — maybe ever.

The actress and Goop founder, 45, revealed she and fiancé Brad Falchuk aren’t planning on having children together, sharing that the couple is happy with the blended family they’ve created with their kids from previous relationships.

“This is his second marriage … Neither of us wants more kids,” the mother of two said on an episode of Howard Stern‘s SiriusXM radio show, which aired Wednesday.

“We’re on the same team,” Paltrow added of the pair’s decision to not have children together.

Paltrow shares son Moses Bruce Anthony, 12, and daughter Apple Blythe Alison, 14, with her consciously uncoupled-from ex-husband Chris Martin. Falchuk shares son Brody and daughter Isabella with ex-wife Suzanne Bukinik, whom he was married to for 10 years before filing for divorce in March 2013.

“He’s fantastic,” Paltrow told Stern of Falchuk, adding of their unique parenting dynamic, “It’s always tricky with kids and trying to gently blend families. It’s hard.”

Earlier this month, Paltrow opened up about her upcoming wedding to Falchuk, revealing that Apple and Moses are looking forward to the big day. “They are excited,” she said during an interview with Good Morning America. “It’s a very happy time, I have to say.”

Paltrow and Falchuk first met in 2010 when she made a guest appearance on Glee as Holly Holliday, a role for which she won an Emmy Award. The two officially started dating in the summer of 2014 and confirmed their engagement in January in Goop Magazine‘s Sex & Love issue.

Most recently, the couple celebrated their upcoming wedding with a star-studded engagement party in Los Angeles, inviting A-list guests such as Cameron Diaz and her husband Benji Madden, Julia Roberts and her husband Danny Moder, Demi Moore, Reese Witherspoon, Steven Spielberg, Liv Tyler and Kate Hudson, who wore a ruffly yellow dress over her baby bump.

A week later, Paltrow and her bridal party — including Diaz, Nicole Richie and Rachel Zoe — had a celebration of their own with an intimate luncheon.