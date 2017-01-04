Gwyneth Paltrow on Preteen Daughter Apple’s DIY Beauty Routine: ‘She’s So Past Where I Could Ever Be’

Gwyneth Paltrow is big into lifestyle hacks, as evidenced by her Goop empire and overall penchant for having the best tips on how to live your healthiest life.

But her Apple hasn’t fallen far from the tree — and may even be surpassing her mom soon, at least in terms of do-it-yourself beauty.

“Apple is so funny. She’s all about DIY beauty. She’s so past where I could ever be,” the mom of two, 44, says of her 12-year-old daughter with ex-husband Chris Martin.

“She makes homemade face and hair masks,” Paltrow adds. “She makes homemade slime with a gallon of Elmer’s glue! That’s not a beauty product, but she’s very DIY. I don’t steal her tips, but I am just on permanent cleanup.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

bona nit des de les muntanyes de Barcelona. Poma, Moisès i jo ❤️ A photo posted by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on May 29, 2016 at 12:10pm PDT

The Iron Man actress says that being a working parent of two — she’s also mom to son Moses, 10 — is really about understanding the challenges and the emotions that come along with it.

“It’s challenging, rewarding and very emotional. It’s like going through childhood again, but standing next to the people that you love more than you’ve ever loved anybody in the world and helping them bear their heartaches and mistakes and triumphs,” she explains.

“I think our parents all parented out of instinct and how they were parented, and it takes an incredible amount of energy to divert from that path and be like, ‘No, I want to think about this,’ ” she adds. “So not just being reactive and carving out the time to think about how you want to handle something — how you want to help shape them and help support them.”

Here is to reunions, togetherness, family, and love love love. Happy thanksgiving eve, everyone. Love, gp A photo posted by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on Nov 23, 2016 at 4:27pm PST

Happy birthday #unclejay 💕 A photo posted by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on Dec 4, 2016 at 2:35pm PST

The actress and lifestyle guru shares a recent example from her own life that proves even 12 years after becoming a parent, moms still question themselves constantly — even ones as put together as Paltrow.

“The other night, I was in the bath and I texted my best mom friend, ‘Am I f—ing this up?’ ”

“And she was like, ‘No! Breathe. We all feel this way, take a step back. Your kids are great,’ ” Paltrow continues. “It’s tough, but it’s the most important thing I do by far.”