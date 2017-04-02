Gwen Stefani’s Sons Draw on Tattoos to Match Blake Shelton’s Regrettable Ink

Blake Shelton may regret his arm tattoo, but it seems to have a few mini admirers: girlfriend Gwen Stefani‘s three sons!

Kingston, 10, Zuma, 8, and Apollo, 3 — who Stefani shares with her ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale — got creative over the weekend, drawing on body art that matches Shelton’s deer tracks surrounded by barbed wire.

Stefani shared a photo of four arms donning the artwork on Twitter Saturday.

Shelton, 40, fully admits that his ink didn’t turn out as well as he hoped, more closely resembling Sugar Smacks than deer tracks.

“I can’t blame it on the tattoo guy, because I had been drinking on this occasion,” the country crooner said in a 2013 interview with Access Hollywood. “I drew him this deer track and he just went to the copier and made a copy and slapped it on there, and that’s what I drew.”

Six months later, he had barbed wire added to the arm band, although it didn’t improve the artwork much.

“To this moment, people still come up to me and say, ‘Man, ladybugs … that’s cool. What does that mean to you?'” Shelton said according to Mix 106.5. “I probably have the crappiest tattoo — not only in country music, but maybe the world.”

Stefani’s sons certainly seem to approve of their mom’s beau. The group spent time together at Shelton’s Oklahoma ranch over the holidays, all participating in a dance party.

In one Musical.ly clip, Shelton, Stefani and her two older boys are joined by a couple of other participants to lip sync and jam along to “Don’t Wanna Know” by Maroon 5 featuring Kendrick Lamar, led by Kingston.