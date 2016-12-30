Break It Down! Watch Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani and Her Sons Lip Sync (and Dance!) to Maroon 5 Hit

Between their individual musical careers and The Voice coaching stints, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton get enough singing at work. So it only makes sense that family time is dedicated to dancing.

The couple is spending some time at Shelton’s Oklahoma ranch over the holidays with some of their extended family members and Stefani’s sons Apollo Bowie Flynn, 2½, Zuma Nesta Rock, 8, and Kingston James McGregor, 10.

And the wait between Christmas and New Year’s is apparently the time for dance parties to commence.

In one Musical.ly clip, Shelton, Stefani and her two older boys are joined by a couple of other participants to lip sync and jam along to “Don’t Wanna Know” by Maroon 5 featuring Kendrick Lamar, led by Kingston.

familyyyyy 😭💖💕🌻❤ #gwenstefani #blakeshelton #familygoals #maroon5 #zumarossdale #kingstonrossdale A video posted by ems (@gwen.vogue) on Dec 29, 2016 at 7:22pm PST

Most of the family is decked out in camouflage attire, ditching any semblance of red-and-green duds to make way for New Year’s celebrations. Stefani, 47, opted for a white sweater, while Shelton donned a boat captain’s hat.

Kingston leads the group in another rendition — this time to Bruno Mars‘ latest single “24K Magic,” which was also captured for the No Doubt frontwoman’s fans on Music.ly.

One non-human participant who may not have been as into the festivities but was adorably present nonetheless? Shelton’s dog Betty.

Other songs the family jammed to included “What U Workin’ With?” by Justin Timberlake (from the Trolls soundtrack), Mariah Carey‘s “Fantasy” and “Work It” by Missy Elliott.

The Oklahoma-based gathering comes shortly after Stefani and Shelton, 40, reportedly spent Christmas Eve at Stefani’s mother’s California home.

The couple enjoyed their Thanksgiving holiday blending their families as well, with Stefani’s father and Shelton’s mother in attendance.