It’s two more years until Zuma Nesta Rock receives his letter from Hogwarts, but he’s already prepared.

The middle son of Gwen Stefani and ex-husband Gavin Rossdale turns 9 on Aug. 21, but was treated to a wizardly celebration over the weekend in honor of his big day.

On her Instagram stories Sunday, The Voice coach shared multiple photos and videos of the elaborate party decor, which included Hogwarts house banners and balloons in coordinating colors, life-size cutouts of characters from the films, a potion-themed candy bar, a replica of Platform 9¾ and much more.

For dessert? A multi-tier cake decorated with the Deathly Hallows symbol and Hogwarts crest, topped with — what else? — the Sorting Hat.

Meticulous attention was paid to the details of the party, from fonts to the Hogwarts motto, to making sure balloons reflected the exact colors of each Hogwarts house and the strung-up letters bore the Dursleys’ address.

While dogs aren’t on the list of pets students can bring to Hogwarts (an owl, cat or toad), Zuma’s big brother Kingston James McGregor, 11, went against the grain and cuddled an adorable pup while holding onto a magic wand.

“Zuma!” Stefani, 47, can be heard calling out at one point to the birthday boy — who is busy looking around excitedly during his party.

The magical gathering comes a year after the “Hollaback Girl” singer brought Zuma on stage at a concert in Austin, Texas, where her audience serenaded him for his 8th birthday.

“Would you guys sing ‘Happy Birthday’ with us?” Stefani asked the crowd, who happily obliged before Zuma blew out the candles on a cake Kingston held. (The boys’ younger brother Apollo Bowie Flynn, now 3, joined in the song too!)