Gwen Stefani may be a California girl through and through, but her home state can still be a scary place.

Dressed in a holiday-inspired dress that featured a high-neck transparent mesh bodice and literally sparkled, the pop superstar paid a visit to The Ellen DeGeneres Show Friday to talk all things Christmas (including her new album) and treat the studio audience to a special seasonal performance.

Another topic of conversation she and Ellen DeGeneres couldn’t help addressing? The wildfires continuing to rage across Southern California, which have impacted both Stefani (who was raised in Anaheim) and the host. But luckily, the singer’s son Kingston James McGregor is keeping his mom’s safety high on his priority list.

“I was home alone, and literally [my boyfriend Blake Shelton] flew out the morning [the fires started] and I’m like, ‘You’re gonna leave me here in the fire?! This is crazy!’ ” recalls Stefani, 48, adding of her 11-year-old oldest child, “What I was really proud of is Kingston kept texting me. He’s like, ‘Mom, I’m praying for you.’ ”

Gwen Stefani and Ellen DeGeneres Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

Gwen Stefani with sons Apollo, Kingston and Zuma Kevin Mazur/Getty

” ‘I hope that God puts a force field around us and the winds blow the other way,’ ” Stefani continues. “He was getting very [worried]. Because we were scared! It’s scary, and who knows what’s gonna happen next?”

DeGeneres shares that she had to evacuate her own home in Santa Barbara as a result of the fires, joking of Stefani’s earlier remarks that she was thinking of the host because of her home’s location, “I just didn’t know if you were thinking about me like you wanted me to come be with you during that time, hang out with you … ”

“Always!” replies The Voice coach and “Just a Girl” singer — whose own home, DeGeneres points out, is “right up against the canyons.”

Gwen Stefani Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

RELATED: Gwen Stefani Jokes Her Kids Want “Gucci” for Christmas: “They’re So Spoiled”

Stefani also shares sons Apollo Bowie Flynn, 3½, and Zuma Nesta Rock, 9, with ex Gavin Rossdale. And while it’s a little early for her younger two to care much about brand names, Kingston is starting to do just that.

“My oldest wants Gucci and Goyard for Christmas. I’m like, ‘Dude, how do you even know these things?!’ ” she told PEOPLE for this week’s issue, joking, “I’m going to keep saying Gucci and hopefully Gucci is going to send him something, right?”