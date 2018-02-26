Jinkies — it’s, like, the coolest birthday ever!

Gwen Stefani‘s youngest son Apollo Bowie Flynn turns 4 on Wednesday, but celebrated a little early over the weekend with a puppy-powered celebration.

Featuring Stefani dressed to the nines as Daphne (red wig and all!) and her boyfriend Blake Shelton as Shaggy, the party — whose guest of honor went as the titular canine character — included face painting, a show by Bob Baker Marionette Theater and even a visit from Scooby himself.

While not watching the show or getting their energy out in the huge castle-shaped bounce house, guests noshed on a variety of desserts (Stefani’s oldest son Kingston James McGregor, 11, was a big fan of the cotton candy).

The confectionery centerpieces? Multiple cakes themed after the famous animated series, included one purple-frosted version with a haunted house topper and a second topped with a culinary rendering of Scooby’s head.

The extravagant celebration comes six months after Stefani, 48, threw a Harry Potter-themed bash for Zuma Nesta Rock — her second son with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale — to celebrate his 9th birthday.

Held in late August, the spellbinding soirée included Hogwarts house banners and balloons in coordinating colors, life-size cutouts of characters from the films, a potion-themed candy bar, a replica of Platform 9¾ and much more.

Reigning Sexiest Man Alive Shelton, 41, opened up to PEOPLE in November about his love for his former fellow The Voice coach’s sons.

“There’s days where you go, ‘Oh my God, when does school start?’ ” he said. “An hour later you’re going, ‘God, I can’t wait ’til they get home.’ ”

“They’re so damn funny,” added the country singer. “It’s just my first time being around it, and it’s easy to fall in love with those kids. They’re pretty special.”