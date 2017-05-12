Mini-Me! Gwen Stefani Shares Photo of Son Kingston – and He Looks Just Like Dad Gavin Rossdale

All grown up and looking like Dad!

Gwen Stefani shared a photo of son Kingston on Thursday and the 10-year-old is the spitting image of Gavin Rossdale.

Ahead of Mother’s Day, Stefani must have been feeling nostalgic for her growing son, captioning the solo shot of Kingston, “#big 💔gx.”

In April, The Voice coach documented her sons‘ First Communion, which they received along with their cousin, Stella.

Ever the cool mom, Stefani’s Snapchat was devoted to Kingston and 8-year-old Zuma‘s big day, her videos showcasing the large group of children — including her suited sons — dressed in their Communion best outside of a beautiful church.

Stefani used the prayer hands, rainbow and cross emojis to accompany her candid photos before the ceremony, which also included an adorable family photo of Stefani’s brother, Todd, posing with daughter Stella and his wife Jennifer.

While she kept her story focused on the kids’ big day, at one point the singer turned the camera to herself, saying, “I’m really happy right now!”