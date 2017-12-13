Gwen Stefani Jokes Her Kids Want 'Gucci' for Christmas: 'They're So Spoiled'

Gwen Stefani‘s kids have set the bar high for Santa Claus this year.

The pop superstar — who has partnered with Hallmark this holiday season — spoke with PEOPLE for this week’s issue about her evolving Christmas traditions with boyfriend Blake Shelton, plus what her sons are wishing for under the tree.

“The oldest one has just started to get into liking brands and knowing what that is,” Stefani said of Kingston James McGregor, 11. “I remember that age — like, fifth grade — and for us, it was Polo and Chemin de Fer jeans and designer jeans and IZOD.”

“My oldest wants Gucci and Goyard for Christmas. I’m like, ‘Dude, how do you even know these things?!’ ” adds The Voice coach, 48, joking, “I’m going to keep saying Gucci and hopefully Gucci is going to send him something, right?”

“The younger [kids] are, the easier they are,” admits Stefani, who also shares sons Apollo Bowie Flynn, 3½, and Zuma Nesta Rock, 9, with ex Gavin Rossdale. “I can remember … looking through the pages of a catalog going, ‘I want this baby doll,’ but when I get her and I’m 10 or 11 years old, it’s not the same. She’s not giving me what I want [laughs], and I feel like that’s what it’s like with my kids.”

Gwen Stefani with sons Apollo, Kingston and Zuma Kevin Mazur/Getty

Kingston, Stefani shares, is old enough to understand that his mom’s position means she gets free goodies from time to time — something he might be able to leverage come Christmas time.

“He knows that I get sent stuff. They’re so spoiled! I don’t know what I’m going to do,” the “You Make It Feel Like Christmas” singer — whose new special of the same name airs Tuesday on NBC — tells PEOPLE of her oldest.

“It’s going to be a hard year … we are at ages 9 and 11, and the baby, 3,” Stefani says, explaining of Apollo, “The little one is easy because all he cares about is Imaginext toys — probably in three weeks from now, he won’t care anymore!”

Gwen Stefani with sons Zuma and Kingston

The No Doubt frontwoman admits it hasn’t been the easiest process as her family holiday traditions have taken the shape they’re in today, but that she and her boys are enjoying the way everything has come together.

“For me, it’s weird when traditions change. But it’s also fun to be flexible,” she says. “So we have incorporated an Oklahoma Christmas in, and Christmas now has been really fun for the boys and for my family.”

“Last year, [the boys] had their dad’s Christmas and then my Christmas, and then we went to Oklahoma, so they got to do three Christmases,” Stefani adds. “We just keep it going. They’re always asking, ‘Are we going to get more presents?!’ ”

Gwen Stefani

Another challenge for the mother of three is relaying to the boys how Santa picks the way he delivers their gifts — but she seems to have found a smooth explanation.

“We have a tradition in my family that Santa [delivers to] the house where we would wake up in the morning, and the entry hall where Santa would leave presents would be closed off with wrapping paper so you can’t see in,” Stefani recalls.

“And then [the kids] say, ‘1, 2, 3,’ and then they crash through,” she continues. “That happened my whole life … I think you have to email Santa and he’ll do it at your house.”

Gwen Stefani’s You Make It Feel Like Christmas airs Tuesday at 9 p.m. EST / 8 p.m. CST on NBC. Her holiday album of the same name is available now on amazon.com.

For more on Gwen Stefani’s Christmas traditions with her sons and her boyfriend — reigning Sexiest Man Alive Blake Shelton — pick up the latest issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday.