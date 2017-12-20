Gwen Stefani and Her Kids Rock Blake Shelton's Sexiest Man Alive Jacket

After Blake Shelton‘s team member Chloe Kohanski won season 13 of The Voice on Tuesday, he took the celebration backstage to his girlfriend Gwen Stefani and her children — Kingston, 11, Zuma, 9, and Apollo, 3.

After the hugs and congratulations, it wasn’t long before Zuma strutted by wearing the country crooner’s bedazzled Sexiest Man Alive jacket, which Shelton wore for the show’s finale — likely to rub the honor in fellow coach (and former Sexiest Man Alive winner for 2013) Adam Levine‘s face once again.

Shelton, 41, helped Kingston try it on before Stefani posed in it for a series of photos, which she shared on her Instagram story. The singer modeled the attire with a look over the shoulder and also showed off the “SMA” printed above the jacket’s front left pocket.

The 48-year-old “Hollaback Girl” singer swung by The Ellen DeGeneres Show earlier this month, where she gushed about Shelton’s PEOPLE honor.

“For me, it’s just that big ol’ heart and that sense of humor,” Stefani said, describing why she finds Shelton sexy. “He doesn’t even take himself seriously and he’s just such an incredible person. And that’s sexy to me.”

Now that the title is his, Stefani joked that it’s changed the way he’s acting at home. “It’s getting to him,” she teased. “It’s tough to be around him now.”

Stefani — who released a duet with her beau this year called “You Make It Feel Like Christmas” — recently spoke with PEOPLE about her evolving Christmas traditions with Shelton, plus what her sons are wishing for under the tree.

“The oldest one has just started to get into liking brands and knowing what that is,” Stefani said of Kingston. “I remember that age — like, fifth grade — and for us, it was Polo and Chemin de Fer jeans and designer jeans and IZOD.”

“My oldest wants Gucci and Goyard for Christmas. I’m like, ‘Dude, how do you even know these things?!’ ” added The Voice coach, joking, “I’m going to keep saying Gucci and hopefully Gucci is going to send him something, right?”

“The younger [kids] are, the easier they are,” she admitted about her other two sons with ex Gavin Rossdale. “I can remember … looking through the pages of a catalog going, ‘I want this baby doll,’ but when I get her and I’m 10 or 11 years old, it’s not the same. She’s not giving me what I want [laughs], and I feel like that’s what it’s like with my kids.”

Gwen Stefani with sons Apollo, Kingston and Zuma Kevin Mazur/Getty

The No Doubt frontwoman admits it hasn’t been the easiest process as her family holiday traditions have taken the shape they’re in today, but that she and her boys are enjoying the way everything has come together.

“For me, it’s weird when traditions change. But it’s also fun to be flexible,” she says. “So we have incorporated an Oklahoma Christmas in, and Christmas now has been really fun for the boys and for my family.”

“Last year, [the boys] had their dad’s Christmas and then my Christmas, and then we went to Oklahoma, so they got to do three Christmases,” Stefani adds. “We just keep it going. They’re always asking, ‘Are we going to get more presents?!’ ”