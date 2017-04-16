Gwen Stefani Spends Adorable Easter Morning with Her Sons

Gwen Stefani shared sweet Snapchats of her Easter Sunday, complete with an egg hunt and fresh-faced selfie.

“Whatcha got?” Stefani coos at son Apollo, 3, as he munches on a sweet treat while still in his pajamas. Apollo gets some more screen time when Stefani captures him reaching for an egg. Her other Snaps feature sons Zuma, 8½, and Kingston, 10, who are collecting their own eggs during the outdoor hunt.

The Voice coach, 47, also hinted that she had her first bite of chocolate in 40 days, as Lent concluded with Easter Sunday.

Heightening her cool mom status even more, in April, Stefani announced the expansion of her gx by Gwen Stefani eyewear line into a brand-new collection: gx by Gwen Stefani junior.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

“We actually did a lot of the styles like shrunken-down versions of gx glasses,” the No Doubt frontwoman said in a behind-the-scenes video exclusive to PEOPLE. “[Zuma Nesta Rock], my son, wears glasses, so we’re always on this mission to find something that’s unique and different.”

FROM COINAGE: 7 Most Expensive Music Videos

“I would go shopping for glasses with my son and I saw how limited and boring the choices were,” she said in a press release for the line. “Wearing glasses should be a fun and positive experience for everyone – including kids and teens.”