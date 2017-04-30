Gwen Stefani Celebrates Her Sons’ and Niece’s First Communion: ‘I’m Really Happy Right Now’

Proud mom Gwen Stefani documented her sons’ First Communion, which they received along with their cousin, Stella, on Saturday.

The Voice coach’s Snapchat was devoted to Kingston, 10, and Zuma‘s, 8, big day, her videos showcasing the large group of children — including her suited sons — dressed in their Communion best outside of a beautiful church. She used the prayer hands, rainbow and cross emojis to accompany her candid photos before the ceremony, which also included an adorable family photo of Stefani’s brother, Todd, posing with daughter Stella and his wife Jennifer.

Afterwards (Stefani opted for no Snapchat during the ceremony!) she showed off the reception goodies, which included casseroles, cookies, cupcakes and metallic tassels. She also snapped a banner that read, “God Bless Kingston, Zuma, & Stella.”

Later, her niece opened a first communion doll, to which Stefani captioned, “Lucky !!!”

While she kept her story focused on the kids’ big day, at one point the singer turned the camera to herself, gushing, “I’m really happy right now!”

This is not the first time Stefani has documented her religious celebrations with her family. The songstress posted an Instagram documenting the ashes they received for Ash Wednesday services prior to her Easter Sunday backyard egg hunt.

🙏🏻 #truth #love #family gx A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Mar 1, 2017 at 4:13pm PST

She captioned the collage of close-up photos, “🙏🏻 #truth #love #family gx.”