Gwen Stefani Shares Sweet Pic of Blake and Apollo Playing Together: ‘Love You Guys’

Blake Shelton is clearly getting along with Gwen Stefani‘s youngest son Apollo!

On Friday, Stefani shared an adorable selfie that showed Shelton and Apollo, 3, playing around in the background — with the tot trying to put a toy into the country crooner’s mouth.

“❤️love u guys gx,” Stefani captioned the photo.

Stefani has been very open about how important her kids are to her.

“I was in a band and free my whole life, so I always thought I would be really free with [my kids] and do whatever I wanted, like, ‘Oh, I’ll take them out of school,’ ” Stefani recently told PEOPLE. “But you learn that when they have boundaries is when they feel the safest.”

The mother of three split from ex-husband Gavin Rossdale in 2015 after 12 years of marriage. Stefani shares Apollo, Zuma, 8, and Kingston, 10, with Rossdale.

Stefani and Shelton started dating after working together on The Voice as coaches.

RELATED VIDEO: Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale Are Divorcing

Back in February, Stefani, 47, gushed over her relationship on Late Night With Seth Meyers, declaring her love for Shelton on national television.

“I love Blake!” Gwen said. “He is the most incredible guy. Everybody loves Blake, and that’s the thing. There’s no way around it. He’s just a sparkly like happy, amazing person.”