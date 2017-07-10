Babies

Baby Brain Teaser! Can You Guess the Celebrity Parents of Hollywood’s Littlest Stars?

We’re putting your celeb baby skills to the test – and it’s not as easy as you think!

By @anyaluise

PIGTAILED PRINCESS

This little girl makes up a big piece of her mama's life! Born in July 2015, she was welcomed by her musical mom and dad plus a big brother.

Still stumped? Her grandma's got endless love for her!

Ashlee Simpson Instagram

JAGGER ROSS

It's Jagger Snow! Little sister to Bronx Mowgli, 8½, the 2-year-old is a star on both mom Ashlee Simpson Ross and dad Evan Ross' social media.

BLONDE BEAUTY

This little makeup guru is the youngest of four — and we can't imagine how many sibling squabbles are saved by the bell (or Mom and Dad) in her house.

LACHLYN GOSSELAAR

It's Lachlyn Hope! Dad Mark-Paul Gosselaar and mom Catriona welcomed their daughter in February 2015.

She joined the couple's son Dekker Edward, now 3½, and the actor's children, Ava Lorenn and Michael Charles, from his previous relationship.

PRIDE AND JOY

We're pretty sure this little girl doesn't get her adorable duds from the thrift shop, but either way, we'd have the same love for her — and her singer dad.

SLOANE HAGGERTY

It's Sloane Ava Simone! In August 2015, singer Macklemore officially announced the May birth of his baby girl — taking the time to also reveal he had tied the knot with Sloane's mom Tricia Davis.

LOVE BITES

From spaghetti nights to hanging with the boys, this blue-eyed cutie has been living larger than life since his April 2016 birth.

ODIN CARTER

It's Odin Reign! Backstreet Boys' singer Nick Carter became a first-time father when he and wife Lauren welcomed their son, months after the couple had announced during a live Dancing with the Stars show that they were expecting.

LITTLE LADY

Her dads may have an eye for design, but, according to her family, this little girl is super independent when it comes to choosing her own outfits.

POPPY BRENT-BERKUS

It's Poppy! Proud dads Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent welcomed their first child via surrogate in March 2015.

FOREVER YOUNG

Her parents have kept her out of the spotlight since her August 2011 birth, but there's no denying she's got her mom's sweet smile and her actor dad's expressive eyes.

(Hint: Her name isn't Maggie May!)

DELILAH DEL TORO

It's Delilah! The 5½-year-old daughter of Kimberly Stewart and Benicio del Toro recently made a sweet appearance on her mom's Instagram — alongside her grandfather Rod Stewart.

FLOWER GIRL

This little lady isn't waiting — she's stopping to smell the flowers now. We just can't help but wonder if she and her three siblings love hanging down by the creek with Dad, too.

EMILIA VAN DER BEEK

It's Emilia! James Van Der Beek and wife Kimberly's now-15-month-old baby girl rounded out her family of six when she made her big debut, joining sisters Annabel, 3, and Olivia, 6½, plus brother Joshua, 5.

GOOD EATS

It doesn't take an investigative reporter to figure out that this sweet girl loves sprinkles — almost as much as she loves her baby sister.

JETT LING SONG

It's Jett! The daughter of Lisa Ling and Dr. Paul Song, the spunky 4-year-old loves cuddling up (and posing for photos!) with her 13-month-old baby sister, Ray.

TWINNING IN STYLE

Their dad didn't have any trouble keeping up with his four-legged friend on the court, but these twin sisters' two-on-one game might make things a little more challenging.

ZOE AND BLAKE ZEGERS

It's Zoë Madison and Blake EverleighAir Bud star Kevin Zegers and his wife Jaime Feld welcomed their first children in August 2015.

FASHION STAR

From her perfect pout to her long blonde hair, this little fashionista is her mama's mini-me. The only thing missing? A pair of boots made for walking.

MAXWELL JOHNSON

It's Maxwell Drew! Big sister to 4-year-old Ace Knute, Jessica Simpson and husband Eric Johnson's adorable daughter "Maxi," 5, is already a little model in the making.

BRUSH, BRUSH, BABY

We're sure life with this little one is what dreams are made of — at least for his mama! But while his actress mom may come from a big family (on screen), he's an only child.

LUCA COMRIE

It's Luca Cruz! The funny 5-year-old (whose dad is retired Canadian hockey player Mike Comrie) loves showing off his silly side on mom Hilary Duff's social media.

SKATER GIRL

We're just being honest: This little lady makes the cutest baby in her family of four.

HAVEN WARREN

It's Haven Garner! Little sister to Honor Marie, 9, the 5½-year-old's parents Jessica Alba and Cash Warren were inspired to name their daughter Haven after she was born inside her amniotic sac.

BABY LOVE

Her dad may have rock-hard abs (and a whole lot of muscle!), but this sweet baby girl melted his heart from the start.

JASMINE JOHNSON

It's Jasmine! There's nothing sweeter than Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's Instagram tributes to his daughters, 19-month-old Jasmine and big sister Simone, 15.

HAPPY BABY

When we look her in the eyes, we get all the feels. But unlike her famous father, this sweet girl comes from a family of four — with one sister and no brothers.

VALENTINA JONAS

It's Valentina Angelina! The youngest of Kevin Jonas and wife Danielle's daughters, the 8-month-old baby girl joined big sister Alena Rose, 3, when she was born in October 2016.

PRETTY IN PINK

She's one lucky little lady — in addition to all the love from her mom and two older sisters, this brown-eyed girl has got Grandpa (and a ton of animals!) to keep her company.

ELOISE RICHARDS

It's Eloise Joni! The youngest of Denise Richards' three daughters — sisters Lola and Sam are 12 and 13, respectively — Eloise joined the family through domestic adoption in 2011.

BALL BOY

This happy 3-year-old just scored a major touchdown in life: He became a big brother! 

FUTURE WILBURN

It's Future Zahir! In April, the preschooler 1, 2 stepped into his new role when mom Ciara and her husband Russell Wilson welcomed daughter Sienna Princess.

CALIFORNIA CUTE

After this giggly girl was born in July 2013, it didn't take long for everyone to start chirping about her unusual name. (But don't worry, it goes well with her big sister's quirky moniker!)

CRICKET SILVERSTEIN

It's Cricket Pearl! Despite thinking she and husband Marc Silverstein were one and done, Busy Philipps says she couldn't imagine life without her now 4-year-old as well as daughter Birdie Leigh, 8½.

BROTHERLY LOVE

We can't help but let out a little scream every time these brothers make an appearance on their dad's social media — they're so sweet!

CHARLIE AND GUS ARQUETTE

It's Charlie West and Augustus Alexis! Already parents to now-3-year-old Charlie, David Arquette (also dad to Coco, 13) and wife Christina decided to honor the actor's late sister Alexis, who had unexpectedly died months earlier, when it came to naming their second son.

LITTLE LOUNGER

The hills are alive ... with adorable babies like this sweet girl, who was the first child for her parents.

KIRRA BOHAN

It's Kirra Max! Ever since her daughter's birth, mom Audrina Patridge hasn't been shy about showing off her adorable 13-month-old daughter with husband Corey Bohan on Instagram.

DADDY'S LITTLE GIRLS

Call it a sixth sense, but we're certain these two girls have their dad wrapped around their fingers. (And maybe their three big sisters too!)

MABEL AND EVELYN WILLIS

It's Mabel Ray and Evelyn Penn! After marrying wife Emma Heming-Willis in 2009, actor Bruce Willis welcomed two more girls to his family.

Mabel, now 5, and Evelyn, now 3, joined the actor's daughters Tallulah, Scout and Rumer.

SWEET SISTERS

This sibling set is getting in plenty of playtime with their dad since he hung up his scrubs for good back in 2012.

BILLIE AND GEORGIA DANE

It's Billie Beatrice and Georgia Geraldine! Proud parents Eric Dane and Rebecca Gayheart love giving their fans a glimpse into their adventures as a family of four, from splashing in the surf at the beach to sightseeing in Mexico.

PURPLE POWER

What more could a (little) girl want? She's got a doting big brother and a fighter mom who can hit all the high notes with that voice of hers.

Christina Aguilera
Instagram/xtina

SUMMER RUTLER

It's Summer Rain! Already mom to son Max Liron, 9, Christina Aguilera welcomed her baby girl with fiancé Matthew Rutler in August 2014.

BEACH BABE

His sisters may have been busy playing with Mom's 27 dresses before he was born, but when this baby boy joined his family, they become all about their new brother.

Katherine Heigl/Twitter

JOSHUA KELLEY

It's Joshua Bishop! The now-6-month-old baby boy joined dad Josh Kelley in a house full of girls in December 2016.

The singer and wife Katherine Heigl are also parents to daughters Adalaide Marie Hope, 5, and Naleigh, 8½.

