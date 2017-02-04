Ellen Pompeo Helps Grey's Anatomy Costar Camilla Luddington Spoof Beyoncé's Pregnancy Announcement

Well that didn’t take long!

Beyoncé only just revealed that she was expecting twins with husband Jay Z on Wednesday, and already people are spoofing her record-shattering Instagram pregnancy announcement.

And it’s not just internet meme-makers or comedic talk show hosts either — pregnant Grey’s Anatomy actress Camilla Luddington got in on the action, recreating the already iconic Awol Erizku-photographed shot with the help of her costar Ellen Pompeo.

Luddington, who is expecting a baby girl with boyfriend Matthew Alan, did her best Bey impression in a humorous Instagram video on Friday — posing like the “Crazy in Love” singer did in a red bra and blue panties against an overflowing wreath of flowers.

The shoot was directed by Pompeo, who encouraged Luddington to get into character. “This is amazing, you’re pregnant at the same time as Beyoncé,” Pompeo told Luddington, as the mom-to-be kneeled and held on to her baby belly. “When is that ever going to happen again, Camilla?”

She’s in good hands with Pompeo, who knows a thing or two about baby-related announcements. The 47-year-old actress broke the news in December on Instagram that she and husband Chris Ivery welcomed a son, Eli Christopher. The couple are parents to daughters Sienna May, 2½, and Stella Luna, 7.

“I just feel a little bit weird,” a reluctant Luddington told Pompeo. “Don’t you think you’re taking this directing thing too far?”

But Pompeo was insistent. “No you look amazing. You’re glowing,” she said — before throwing a black vail over Luddington’s head. “Amazing! Great! I love it!”

The comedic video of Luddington was also posted to Pompeo’s Instagram page, where she gave a shoutout to the video’s filmmaker and true director Debbie Allen, as well as hairstylist Sha Page.

“We can’t help but act a fool,” she said. “#welovebeyonce.”

Luddington posted a still photograph from behind-the-scenes of the video, too. “Arguing over whether this is really necessary…” she captioned it.

The actress, who plays Dr. Jo Wilson on the hit ABC series, shared the sex of her baby-to-be on Instagram Friday alongside a photo of herself holding up a baby onesie that read, “TOMB RAIDER IN TRAINING.”

“I am so excited to announce today that I am having a… girl!” wrote the English actress who is known for her voice work as protagonist Lara Croft in the wildly popular Tomb Raider video games. “I want her to grow up knowing how strong women are.”

“To be a little warrior who is not afraid to use her voice and stand up for what she believes is right,” the 33-year-old continued to say of her unborn daughter. “To navigate through life with courage and kindness, and to be one of the girls who says ‘You CAN sit with us.’ ”