Great News' Briga Heelan and Husband Chose Their Daughter's Name on 'Tinder for Baby Names'

Briga Heelan has no trouble bringing it when it comes to comedy. But the Great News actress and her husband, actor and writer Rene Gube, had some difficulty when it came to choosing the name for their now 6-month-old daughter Bennet Alejandra.

“It was the only name that my husband and I both had really big reactions to, and we were like, ‘Okay, that’s it,’ ” Heelan, 30, told PEOPLE of the unisex name for their daughter at the PEOPLE Ones To Watch party at NeueHouse in Hollywood, California, on Wednesday.

“There’s actually a name app for baby names. It’s like Tinder for baby names. You swipe left and swipe right, and it makes a little list for you. Right when he saw it on the list, he gasped,” Heelan added.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

A chain of mommies and babies 💕 Happy Mothers Day!! A post shared by Briga Heelan (@brigaheelan) on May 14, 2017 at 10:14am PDT

RELATED: Hollywood’s Rising Stars Come Out for PEOPLE’s Ones to Watch Party: See the Pics!

Now that Bennet’s name is settled, Heelan is settling into life as a working mom — shooting the second season of critically acclaimed sitcom (which comes from executive producer Tiny Fey).

“It’s been intense” she admits of balancing work and motherhood. “It’s been beautiful. It’s forced me to like let things be really messy and imperfect, and let that be okay. The stuff that I used to worry about before, it’s like I don’t worry about it anymore. Which is kind of a beautiful result of having a baby.”

She continued, “It’s like everything gets so simple. It’s like, great, I care about how you’re doing. I care about getting you what you need, and the rest of this stuff, if it happens, great, if it doesn’t happen, oh well. That was the best I could do.”

RELATED VIDEO: Former Bachelorette Ali Fedotowsky Opens Up About Her Biggest Parenting Mishap

Gube, 37, and Heelan — who were costars on the two-season TBS series Ground Floor — got engaged in October 2014 and tied the knot in May 2015. Apart from acting roles on shows like Crazy Ex-Girlfriend and The Office, Gube is a writer, having penned content for episodes of Up All Night, Ground Floor and the aforementioned CEG.

And while the first-time parents are both busy, they’re soaking up every milestone Bennet crosses. “She has a little four-key right now, and she’s going to town on this keyboard. Man, it’s so cute. It’s the best,” Heelan gushed.

Heelan hopes another milestone is just around the corner: “She still can’t roll over. We’re hoping this week.”

Great News airs Thursdays (9:30 p.m. ET) on NBC.