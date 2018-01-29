Thomas Rhett and wife Lauren Akins gushed about their adorable daughters on the 2018 Grammy Awards red carpet.

The country couple told E! News during the pre-show on Sunday that it’s been “amazing” to watch Willa Gray, 2, be a big sister to, Ada James, 5 months.

“She was jealous at first I think, but it’s so fun to watch her,” Rhett said of the couple’s older daughter. “She loves our little Ada so much.”

“It’s something we just hoped for for so long,” Akins chimed in, adding of Willa (whom the couple adopted from Uganda in May): “She was very fresh off just coming to America, so it was something that we really wanted her to feel comfortable.”

“I think I was more nervous that she just wouldn’t feel comfortable but the second I was like, ‘Do you wanna give her a kiss?’ and she leaned over and kissed [Ada], I was like, ‘Thank you God,’ ” she added. “It couldn’t be sweeter.”

Akins and Rhett, both 27, also talked about the emotional process of adopting Willa.

“It is definitely the hardest thing we’ve ever been through,” Akins said. “But I think it needs to be hard because you have to fight for that baby just like you do. I’ve done both now — I’ve had one biological and I’ve had one through adoption. It’s a battle to bring your child home. And it just strengthens you as parents and as a team. It is hard but it’s so worth it.”

In November, Akins wrote a sweet tribute to Willa on her second birthday. “My goodness Willa Gray, we have never prayed so hard for anything or anyone. Now half way across the world from where we first met you’re turning 2 and you are better than my best dreams,” she posted on Instagram.

“God not only answered our prayers for over a year when you came home, but He WAY exceeded them by giving us you. I love getting to be your mama & watching you shine,” she continued. “Happy birthday to my first baby, I love you to the moon and stars my precious little one.”

The 60th annual Grammy Awards, hosted by James Corden, are broadcasting live from Madison Square Garden in New York City on CBS Sunday.