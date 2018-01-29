Pink Earns 'Major Mom Points' by Introducing Daughter Willow to 'Her Idol' Rihanna at Grammys

Pink may have lost her 19th Grammy nomination, but she definitely won the prize for coolest mom at the awards show.

The singer brought her entire family (minus 13-month-old son Jameson Moon, who did make it into a pre-show family photo) to music’s biggest night, and 6½-year-old daughter Willow Sage got a special surprise when she was introduced to “her idol,” Rihanna.

“I thought for sure mama @pink had the Grammy in the bag tonight, but it didn’t happen. But, she made the night VERY memorable for Willz!!!” Pink’s husband Carey Hart captioned a photo of his daughter getting acquainted with the “Wild Thoughts” singer.

“Willz has been a fan of @badgalriri for a long time, and mama got an intro for her. Major mom points tonight.”

Pink, 38, also shared a couple of photos from the meet and greet.

Nicholas Hunt/Getty

“Dreams come true,” she captioned a photo of Willow standing on a chair while Rihanna gave her a hug. “My daughter lives for this woman. So do I.”

Although the three-time Grammy winner didn’t take home another Gramophone on Sunday, she made the most of the evening with her family.

“Willow met her idol tonight @badgalriri … her fav performances were Kendrick, me, and Gaga,” the singer reflected on Instagram. “My mom had fun and looked so fancy I can’t even stand it. My husband looked amazing and made me a flask of old fashioned.”

Pink also took pride in her toned down yet powerful performance of “Wild Hearts Can’t Be Broken” from her 2017 album, Beautiful Trauma. The mother of two previously shared in her Apple Music documentary On The Record that she originally wrote the song for the 2015 film Suffragette. “You have to fight for what’s rightly yours which is rights and respect and love and kindness and compassion and you have to be willing to die for it,” she said of the single.

“I wore a custom Armani feather dress cause I’m FUN. I sang my f—ing heart out for the cause, a song i wrote for the suffragette movement, barefoot in a white T-shirt and jeans,” she wrote. “I lost my 19th Grammy nomination, I consoled another talented loser, whom I love, and I kept my feet on the ground (cause spectators like to dare me to.)”

Pink finished the post, “y’all I’m so proud of myself I’m gonna buy myself a drink tonight. Perseverance. Perspective, gratitude.”

The 60th annual Grammy Awards, hosted by James Corden, were broadcast live on CBS from Madison Square Garden in New York City.