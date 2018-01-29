Pink Shares Sweet Family Snap Ahead of Grammys - and Son Jameson Is Adorably Not Pleased

Pink‘s entire family is stoked about the Grammys — well, except for one member.

The singer’s 13-month-old son Jameson Moon doesn’t quite match the expressions worn by his mom, dad Carey Hart and 6½-year-old sister Willow Sage in a new snap shared to Pink’s Instagram account ahead of Sunday evening’s Grammy awards, where they walked the red carpet together.

Despite Jameson’s not-so-happy expression, he looks adorable in a gray vest and coordinating shirt and trousers, while big sister Willow sports a dress with silver tulle. Dad Hart looks dapper in a traditional black tux while Pink, 38, wears a strapless multicolored feathered gown.

“Family Portrait #grammys,” Pink captioned the unforgettable moment, where the entire family is wearing white roses to support the Time’s Up movement.

Pink is set to perform during tonight’s ceremony, and is nominated for best pop solo performance.

Family Portrait #grammys A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on Jan 28, 2018 at 3:16pm PST

Pink and daughter Willow Lester Cohen/Getty

A second photo posted to her Instagram account shows the “What About Us” singer, her kids (with Jameson looking much more upbeat!) and her mom Judy posing together.

“Look how fabulous my mom is!!!” Pink wrote alongside the photo, showing Judy outfitted in a gorgeous sparkly short-sleeved gown.

Look how fabulous my mom is!!! A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on Jan 28, 2018 at 3:20pm PST

Pink spoke to Ryan Seacrest on the red carpet, recounting a moving experience she had with a fellow mom that she tweeted about in late December.

“She caught me so off guard. I was in line at a grocery store it was so packed and crazy, and she just started getting teary and she said she enjoys me because I like to F up in public a lot,” says the singer.

❤️ A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on Dec 16, 2017 at 9:42am PST

“She finds strength in knowing that someone like me is out there screwing it all up too,” Pink added of how the woman was inspired by her.

The 60th annual Grammy Awards, hosted by James Corden, are broadcast live from Madison Square Garden in New York City on CBS starting at 7:30 p.m. ET on Sunday.