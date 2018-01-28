John Legend Jokes He's 'Drinking for Two' at Grammys with Pregnant Wife Chrissy Teigen

If there was an award for most beautiful pregnant woman, Chrissy Teigen would certainly be a front runner.

The model, cookbook author and Lip Sync Battle host, 32, walked the Grammy Awards red carpet with musician husband John Legend Sunday evening at Madison Square Garden in N.Y.C.

Teigen — who is expecting her second child with Legend — opted for a silver Yanina Couture gown featuring long bell sleeves, cinched at the waist to accentuate her growing belly. The “All of Me” singer, 39, complemented his wife in a simple-yet-elegant black tuxedo.

Ten-time Grammy winner and 28-time nominee Legend is due to present at tonight’s ceremony. When Ryan Seacrest asked if he was planning on imbibing alcohol during the evening, he admitted to having one whiskey shot on the way over and joked, “I’m drinking for two.”

“Much less [drinking],” Teigen adds of how the Grammys are different for her while pregnant, joking, “I’m like, ‘I’m not funny this year.’ ”

Sunday’s outing comes a day after the mom-to-be and Legend attended Clive Davis‘ annual Pre-Grammy Awards Gala together.

For the event, Teigen was dressed to the nines in a gorgeous off-the-shoulder silver custom gown by Jonathan Simkhai, her hair swept into an elegant updo.

“Thank you thank you @jonathansimkhai for creating such a beautiful dress for me and baby,” the star captioned an Instagram post showing off her look. “It was such an honor to work with you. ❤”

She added alongside a snap of herself and Legend, “…and thank you to Johnny. I wouldn’t be here without you. Or I would because I’d be dating or married to someone similar. But I am happy to be here with you. I love you.”

Chrissy Teigen and daughter Luna Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

While the couple’s 21-month-old daughter Luna Simone may have been absent from Sunday’s festivities, she was no doubt still on her parents’ minds.

In a Friday snap, the adorable little girl was bundled up in a pink coat alongside her mama and had brought along one of her dolls for a day in the Big Apple.

“Sour patch takes New York,” Teigen captioned the sweet moment.

The 60th annual Grammy Awards, hosted by James Corden, are broadcast live from Madison Square Garden in New York City on CBS starting at 7:30 p.m. ET on Sunday.