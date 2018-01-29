Style Icons! DJ Khaled and Son Asahd Attend Grammys in Matching Red Crushed Velvet Tuxedos

It’s not the Grammy Awards until DJ Khaled and his adorable son show up in matching outfits.

The record producer is set to perform at music’s biggest night, and by his side is 15-month-old Asahd, dressed in a maroon crushed-velvet tuxedo just like his dad.

“You know we gotta do it big — like father, like son,” Khaled, 42, told Ryan Seacrest on the red carpet at Madison Square Garden in N.Y.C. while holding his little boy.

“I’m so inspired, and me and Asahd been in the studio cooking on a lot of great things,” added the star, who will take the Grammys stage alongside Rihanna and Bryson Tiller.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

DJ Khaled and son Asahd Lester Cohen/Getty

Lester Cohen/Getty

RELATED VIDEO: Here’s the List of Nominees for the 2018 Grammy Awards

For more coverage, follow our babies magazine on Flipboard.

When asked if Asahd will join him on tour when he hits the road with Demi Lovato in February, Khaled said, “Absolutely” — but there’s one caveat.

“I’m talking to the queen [fiancée Nicole Tuck], and they’re going to pop in and out of the tour, ’cause Asahd’s got his own schedule too,” the proud dad explains. “He’s doing big things.”

Be sure to check out PEOPLE’s full Grammys coverage to get the latest news on music’s big night.

Khaled’s response is no surprise considering his extreme love for his son. In October, he was the guest of honor at a birthday bash hosted by his dad and Sean “Diddy” Combs.

Held at LIV at Fontainebleau in Miami, the event was a six-figure buyout of the newly reopened nightclub, which was decorated in a jungle theme and featured elements from The Lion King.

DJ Khaled's son Asahd WorldRedEye

FROM PEOPLETV: Former Bachelorette DeAnna Pappas Stagliano Is Already Dreading Her Infant Son’s Future Wedding



RELATED: Grammys 2018: Check Out the Complete Winners List!

The twosome sported elaborately patterned coordinating shirts and aqua-colored pants for the party — mirroring other times they have matched, like at the 2017 Grammys.

“It’s important to throw your children the biggest birthday parties ever not only to wish them happy birthday and their blessings, but I’m teaching my son it’s his birthday every day,” Khaled told PEOPLE in November.

The 60th annual Grammy Awards, hosted by James Corden, are broadcast live from Madison Square Garden in New York City on CBS starting at 7:30 p.m. ET on Sunday.