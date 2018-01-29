Twins on Board! Chris Stapleton Walks Grammy Awards Red Carpet with Pregnant Wife Morgane

Chris Stapleton is getting ready to become a dad again — to twins!

The country star walked the red carpet ahead of Sunday’s Grammy Awards with his wife Morgane, who is pregnant with the couple’s third and fourth children.

The mom-to-be wore a long red multi-layer gown, carrying a matching clutch and wearing a gold necklace and gold sandals. Her hair was swept up into an elegant top knot.

Stapleton — dressed for the festivities in a black suit and boots —took home all three awards he was nominated for this evening: best country solo performance, best country song and best country album for From A Room: Volume 1.

Be sure to check out PEOPLE’s full Grammys coverage to get the latest news on music’s big night.

Morgane and Chris Stapleton Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

RELATED: Grammys 2018: Check Out the Complete Winners List!

Morgane announced the little ones on the way in an Instagram post marking the spouses’ 10-year wedding anniversary in October.

“14 years, 2 babies, & 2 more on the way. Happy 10 year anniversary babe! You make my whole world go round,” the expectant mother captioned a black-and-white portrait of the couple.

Chris and Morgane Stapleton Mickey Bernal/FilmMagic

RELATED VIDEO: Here’s the List of Nominees for the 2018 Grammy Awards

The couple appeared together at the 2017 CMA Awards in November, where Morgane opted for a long-sleeved airy dress with an elaborate floral pattern.

The 60th annual Grammy Awards, hosted by James Corden, were broadcast live on CBS from Madison Square Garden in New York City.