Blue Ivy Carter, 6, Carried a $2,700 Valentino Purse at the Grammys

Blue Ivy has got it in the bag.

The 6-year-old daughter of JAY-Z and Beyoncé stole the show from her seat at Sunday evening’s Grammy Awards, sitting next to her parents and rocking a chic white ruffled coat, matching trousers and sparkling silver shoes.

When not minding her mom’s custom Judith Leiber clutch in the shape of a black panther, Blue held onto a white heart-shaped purse featuring a black strap decorated with silver pyramid studs.

Blue’s stylish accessory is the Rockstud Carry Secrets Leather Clutch by Valentino, which retails for $2,675 at Barney’s New York.

Beyoncé and Blue Ivy Carter Michele Crowe/CBS/Getty

Valentino Garavani Rockstud Carry Secrets Leather Clutch Barneys

Blue’s statement-making satchel lives up to her Grammys purse-carrying game. For the 2017 ceremony, the then-5-year-old opted for a cat-shaped hot pink clutch by Gucci, which retailed for $2,490, as reported by E! News.

The feline-powered pouch coordinated perfectly with the rest of the youngster’s ensemble: a bubblegum-pink Gucci tux with black trim and a white ruffled shirt — undoubtedly a nod to the late legend Prince.

JAY-Z, daughter Blue Ivy and Beyoncé at the 2018 Grammys Timothy Kuratek/CBS

JAY-Z, daughter Blue Ivy and Beyoncé at the 2018 Grammys Christopher Polk/Getty

For this year’s event, Blue’s parents kept her entertained throughout the three-and-a-half-hour show, prepared with snacks and a juice box.

But the newly crowned big sister had it covered — in fact, at one point, she adorably put up her hand toward both JAY-Z and Beyoncé in a “quiet down” gesture when the couple clapped during Camila Cabello‘s moving speech.