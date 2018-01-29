JAY-Z may be the one nominated for a ton of awards tonight (eight, in fact), but Blue Ivy might just steal the show.

The adorable daughter of the rapper and his equally talented wife Beyoncé joined her superstar parents at Sunday evening’s Grammy Awards in New York City. Spotted in the audience with her mom and dad, the 6-year-old rivaled last year’s look in a chic white ruffled coat, matching trousers and sparkling silver shoes.

The man of the evening looked dashing in an all-black suit, while Beyoncé wore a high-neck black velvet gown featuring cut-out shoulders and a solo front panel, finishing the look with shoulder-length earrings, dark shades, a large black hat and purple lipstick.

JAY-Z, 48, is up for album of the year for 4:44, plus best rap album, song of the year, best rap song, record of the year, best rap/song collaboration, best music video and best rap performance.

Although she is a seasoned Grammys-attending pro, it might be a few years before Blue’s siblings Sir and Rumi, 7 months, join the rest of their family at the show.

Last year, Queen Bey was up for nine awards, including record of the year, song of the year and album of the year (she took home two: best music video and best urban contemporary album) and put on a show-stopping, goddess-inspired performance.

And Blue was right there in the crowd with JAY-Z to cheer on her mom, decked out in a bubblegum-pink Gucci tux with black trim and a white ruffled shirt — undoubtedly a nod to the late legend Prince.

Blue’s appearance at Sunday’s ceremony isn’t just in support, though — she is kind of nominated too, if appearing in her dad’s music video for “Family Feud” counts toward his Grammy nod for the song.

The eight-minute video sees Blue walking JAY-Z down a church aisle before he enters a confessional booth to disclose his sins to his wife.

“Family Feud” drew attention upon the album’s release for its reference to Becky, the mistress mentioned on Beyoncé’s Lemonade: “Yeah, I’ll f— up a good thing if you let me/Let me alone, Becky/A man that don’t take care his family can’t be rich/I’ll watch Godfather, I miss that whole s—.”

The 60th annual Grammy Awards, hosted by James Corden, were broadcast live on CBS from Madison Square Garden in New York City.