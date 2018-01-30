Blue Ivy Carter stole the spotlight from her parents at Sunday night’s Grammy Awards but all of that effort caused some cravings.

Luckily for the 6-year-old aspiring rapper, her mother Beyoncé had more than just hot sauce in her bag, with the mom-of-three fully prepared for the long night with some of her daughter’s favorite snacks, including a juice box.

Blue Ivy chowed down while seemingly taking a break from motioning her parents to quiet down as they applauded while Camila Cabello gave a moving speech.

Her father, JAY-Z, who was up for eight Grammy nominations, even grabbed himself a few bites during the show.

And, of course, fans were quick to applaud the adorable family moment on social media.

“Motherhood be like:” one user wrote. Another tweeted, “So Beyonce snuck Blue Ivy some snacks in her purse for the Grammys and JayZ was helping Blue eat them! if that ain’t real parenting i don’t know what is!”

While we were all looking for #Beyonce at the #Grammys, she was out getting snacks for #BlueIvy pic.twitter.com/jTjETJ9w5b — WDAS-FM (@wdasfm) January 30, 2018

When they are not attending award shows, the couple has their hands full with parenting their three children as they also share 7-month-old twins Rumi and Sir.

At the show, little Blue rivaled last year’s look in a chic white ruffled coat, matching trousers and sparkling silver shoes, plus custody of her mother’s custom Judith Leiber Black Panther-themed clutch.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

So Beyonce snuck Blue Ivy some snacks in her purse for the Grammys and JayZ was helping Blue eat them! 😂 if that ain’t real parenting i don’t know what is! — The GOAT (@_SkinnyB) January 29, 2018

RELATED VIDEO: Beyoncé and JAY-Z’s Daughter Blue Ivy Adorably Tells Them to Quiet Down at Grammy Awards

JAY-Z, who was nominated for eight awards, looked dashing in an all-black suit, while Beyoncé wore a high-neck black velvet gown featuring cut-out shoulders and a solo front panel, finishing the look with shoulder-length earrings, dark shades, a large black hat and purple lipstick.

The 48-year-old rapper was up for album of the year for 4:44, plus best rap album, song of the year, best rap song, record of the year, best rap/song collaboration, best music video and best rap performance.

The couple’s oldest child manages to steal the spotlight every now and then. Recently, she showed off her rapping skills on “Blue’s Freestyle,” which is a cut from JAY-Z’s 4:44 album.

For more coverage, follow our babies magazine on Flipboard.

Just as one may expect from the daughter of a pair of music moguls, Blue rapped, “Everything this is my only single thing/Everything I hear is my answer/And if you think I say, then innocent if I say?/ I never hear that, I be in the posse.”