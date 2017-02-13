A Family Affair! Travis Barker Walks the Red Carpet with Son Landon and Daughter Alabama

Travis Barker‘s kids are already musically inclined, so it’s only a natural next step for them to attend music’s biggest night of the year.

The Blink-182 drummer walked the Grammys red carpet on Sunday with daughter Alabama Luella and son Landon Asher by his side.

Landon, 13, took after his dad in a casual ensemble — himself in a jean jacket, and Barker in a white tattered sleeveless shirt reading “Gangster Rap made me do it.”

Alabama, 11, was dressed to the nines in a long-sleeved glittery pink outfit, complete with matching clutch.

Barker’s kids seem to be following in their father’s footsteps as the sibling set have shown talent in music. Alabama released a music video in December for her cover of Elvis Presley‘s “Blue Christmas,” in which she sings amid a wintry backdrop while brother Landon plays the drums.

“It was really exciting recording together and watching him play the drums to what I recorded,” the budding entertainer told PEOPLE of Landon. “We got along very well.”

“My heart melts every time they record a song for me,” proud dad Barker, 41, told PEOPLE at the time.

“I told them at a young age, ‘You’re my kids, and if somebody hands you a pair of drumsticks, you better know what to do with them.”