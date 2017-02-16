How Thomas Rhett and Wife Lauren Kept Her Pregnancy Secret at the Grammys: ‘It Was Almost Impossible’

Since learning of their double baby blessing in December, Thomas Rhett and his wife Lauren have had a tough time containing their joy.

“To say that we’re excited to finally be able to talk about it is an understatement,” Lauren tells PEOPLE exclusively.

On Wednesday, the couple announced their surprise pregnancy and their plans to adopt a baby from Africa.

They kept the happy news under wraps until Lauren was past her first trimester, and until they were far enough into the adoption process to feel confident it would work out.

But it hasn’t been an easy secret to keep, especially when the couple attended the Grammy Awards on Sunday. “It was almost impossible to not mention it during interviews on the carpet,” says Thomas Rhett, who was nominated for best country song for “Die a Happy Man.”

Lauren, meanwhile, had to dodge questions about her dress — “The whole reason I chose that dress was to hide my bump,” she says — and nearly had to make a pit stop before they hit the carpet.

“I’ve been so sick,” she says of her pregnancy thus far. “On our way to the Grammys, Thomas Rhett was like, ‘Honey, you look beautiful’ and I had this look on my face and he was like, ‘Do you feel sick?’ I was like, ‘Yeah — and I’m just praying I’m not about to throw up again before we go on the red carpet!’ ”

However, the country star says his wife managed to sneak in a few pregnancy sickness supplies unnoticed: “She had saltines in her clutch!”