Blue for a Boy? Ciara Steps Out Wearing Striped Robe for Grammys Party with Russell Wilson

Feeling blue!

While husband Russell Wilson may be keeping his lips sealed when it comes to their baby’s sex, could Ciara secretly be spilling the beans?

The pregnant singer, 31, attended the Warner Music Group Grammy Party alongside Wilson in Hollywood, California, Sunday evening, where Ciara wore an all-black outfit that accentuated her growing baby bump.

But her striped blue robe, which she wore over the top of her fitted ensemble, couldn’t go unnoticed — perhaps hinting that she will be having a baby boy.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

The “1, 2 Step” singer and Seattle Seahawks quarterback Wilson made a Wednesday appearance at the 2017 MAKERS Conference in Rancho Palos Verdes, California.

But the mom-to-be kept it neutral, opting for an all-white, makeup-free look.

Check out PEOPLE’s full 2017 Grammys coverage.

While this will be the first child for Wilson, 28, Ciara is already mom to a little boy: 2½-year-old son Future Zahir, her son from a previous relationship with rapper Future.

RELATED VIDEO: What Music’s Biggest Stars Wore to Their First Grammy Awards

Wilson teased the fact that he and his wife, whom he married in July 2016, have a name chosen for their baby — whose sex they also already know, but aren’t sharing.

“We do have a name picked out,” he told Extra’s Mario Lopez ahead of the Super Bowl earlier this month. “It will be a good one … I think we both have some creative sense about us, so it’s gonna be cool.”