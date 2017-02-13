Beyoncé is a stage mama!

On Sunday, the singer — who is expecting twins with husband Jay Z — performed “Love Drought” and “Sandcastles,” songs off of her hit album Lemonade, at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Clad in a floor-length gold, sheer belly-highlighting gown with matching headpiece (and microphone!), she moved ethereally while she and her dancers swayed onstage to the music, amid stunning flowers and a shower of confetti.

“Do you remember being born? Are you thankful? Are they hips that cracked? The deep velvet of your mother and her mother and her mother,” she said in introduction — an excerpt from Lemonade. “You look nothing like your mother, everything like your mother. You desperately want to look like her … You must wear it like she wears disappointment on her face.”

“Your mother is a woman, and women like her cannot be contained. I think of lovers as trees. Growing to and from one another. Searching for the same light. Why are you afraid of love? You think it’s not possible for someone like you, but you are the love of my life. The love of my life.”

“What makes me most proud and why why I’m here tonight to introduce Beyoncé is the devotion and love I see in her for my daughter, and the way she has always expressed love to all of those around her,” Tina Lawson said in her introduction of Beyoncé’s performance.

“I believe she earned nine Grammy nominations for her Lemonade album because of all of that and more. It’s evident in her powerful words and music.”

The singer, 35, surprised fans when she announced Feb. 1 that she and Jay Z, 47, would be welcoming two new additions to their family later this year. The couple are already parents to daughter Blue Ivy, 5.

“We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes,” the “Formation” singer wrote on Instagram, later giving fans a glimpse into her maternity photo shoot featuring Blue.

This isn’t the first time Beyoncé embraced her baby bump during an awards show. During the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards, the “Halo” singer — pregnant with daughter Blue at the time — rubbed her baby belly while on stage performing “Love on Top.”

“I want you to stand up on your feet. I want you to feel the love that’s growing inside me,” she told the audience before unbuttoning her sparkly jacket to reveal her bump.

Beyoncé is the most nominated woman in the history of the Grammys, with 62 nominations.

The mom-to-be is up for nine awards Sunday, including album of the year, best music film and best R&B urban contemporary album for Lemonade, song of the year, record of the year and best music video for “Formation,” best pop solo performance for “Hold Up,” best rap/sung performance with Kendrick Lamar for “Freedom,” and best rock performance with Jack White for “Don’t Hurt Yourself.”

Despite rumors of marital strife following the release of Lemonade, a source close to Beyoncé and Jay Z recently told PEOPLE, “They are a power couple and they make a great team. They know they are more interesting together than apart.”