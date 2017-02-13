Lukas Forchhammer Says the ‘Grammys Just Feel a Little Small’ Compared to the Birth of His Daughter

Lukas Graham frontman Lukas Forchhammer is thankful for the success that has come out of his hit “7 Years,” but like any parent would likely feel in his shoes, something else edges out the feeling.

“Compared to having a baby, the Grammy just feels a little small,” he told PEOPLE on the red carpet Sunday evening at Los Angeles’ Staples Center.

He shared that his daughter Viola, who was born in September, is doing well, but all the credit goes to his longtime girlfriend, Marie-Louise “Rillo” Schwartz.

“My little baby girl is doing very, very good, mainly because she’s got a phenomenal mother,” he admits.

Forchhammer, 28, and his bandmates are nominated for three Grammys, including song of the year. But his musical prowess and ambitions, however big, were not enough to totally eclipse another goal of his.

“I always knew I was going to be a father, and a damn good one at that,” he says.

“It’s nice to be able to start a whole mental process of passing on stuff to your child, but I mean she’s 4½ months old, there’s a limit to what she can take on at the moment.”

From the sounds of it, Viola has only just begun tugging at her dad’s heartstrings.

“She already has a personality, but I think that every baby has their own personality, and it’s pretty awesome too,” he told PEOPLE in December.

“I’ve never needed presents. Since my father died, I didn’t feel like I needed anything. Now, I have a daughter and I really don’t need anything.”