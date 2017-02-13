Kristin Cavallari Jokes About Her ‘Perkier’ Left Boob at the Grammys: ‘I Just Wanna Thank Breastfeeding’

Kristin Cavallari is getting candid about mommy life.

The star helped co-host the E! News Grammys pre-show on Sunday night, stunning in a custom Olima gown with a low back and thigh-high slit with sheer paneling.

Showing off her look on Instagram, Cavallari wrote, “I just wanna thank breast feeding for making my left boob perkier than my right.”

She added, “Oh, and the glam squad. And spicy, skinny margs. Goodnight!”

Cavallari is a mom of three: daughter Saylor James, 14 months, and sons Jaxon Wyatt, 2, and Camden Jack, 4.

In another post, Cavallari wrote of her gig, “It’s been a blast to walk these iconic carpets.”

The 30-year-old is not shy about breastfeeding, and has even documented herself pumping on social media.