‘He’s Going to Be a Terrible Parent’: Don Cheadle Jokes That He’ll Have to Raise George Clooney’s Kids

Actor Don Cheadle had a lot to be thankful for on Grammy night. The Miles Ahead writer, director, and star won his first Grammy for best compilation soundtrack for visual media for the film.

“It’s great to have it come full circle,” Cheadle, 52, told reporters at Universal Music Group’s 2017 Grammy afterparty in Los Angeles on Sunday night.

“It started with the music, and to be able to really honor [Miles Davis] in that way and kind of put the music back in front, that was the goal from the beginning, so I’m glad that we could do that.”

Something that wasn’t as surprising as his Grammy win was news breaking that his pal George Clooney is expecting twins with wife Amal.

“I heard it some time ago, but I’m very happy for him. I’m going to have to raise them,” he joked.

When asked if it was a difficult secret to keep one of the most high-profile pregnancies a secret, Cheadle didn’t hesitate: “We keep each other’s secrets.”

But he did have some thoughts on his Ocean’s costar’s parenting skills.

“He’s going to be a terrible parent, and we’re going to have to handle that for him,” he joked. “We’re going to take the kids.”

His advice for his friend is pretty much the same — send them to him.

“As soon as the kids come out, send them to us or they’re going to be ruined,” he reiterated. “That was the advice.”

Cheadle knows a thing or two about raising kids. The actor has two children — Imani Cheadle and Ayana Tai Cheadle — with longtime love Brigid Coulter.