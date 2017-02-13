So Sweet! DJ Khaled Brings Along 3-Month-Old Son Asahd (in a Matching Tux!) to the Grammys

Baby’s first awards show!

On Sunday, DJ Khaled attended the 59th Annual Grammy Awards alongside his longtime girlfriend Nicole Tuck and their son Asahd, 3 months.

The baby boy was way too adorable in a tux, a bow tie and sneakers, his purple jacket perfectly matching his dad’s. Tuck stunned in a floor-length dark gown as the family posed for photos on the red carpet.

The coordinating duds are no surprise considering Khaled has made it clear in the past that he is looking forward to his son following in his footsteps.

Khaled — who was nominated for best rap album for Major Key — talked to the PEOPLE/Entertainment Weekly Network ahead of the ceremony Sunday and shared what he was looking forward to.

“I’m excited to see my sis Beyoncé,” he said of the songstress’s buzzed-about performance.

FAN LUV!! Me and my son @asahdkhaled we have a surprise for you !!!!!! @wethebestmusic @epicrecords @rocnation 🙏🏽🔑🙏🏽 FAN LUV I PROMISE YOU WE UP TO SOMETHING!!! WE CAN SHOW YOU BETTER THAN WE CAN TELL YOU!!! A photo posted by DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) on Feb 12, 2017 at 5:13pm PST

Khaled admitted he didn’t get much sleep during the beginning of Asahd’s life, but that he wasn’t sweating it.

“There’s nothing hard about it. Every moment I get a chance to be with my son is such an amazing moment,” the new dad told PEOPLE of parenthood in December. “This is something that you’re supposed to be grateful for and embrace.”

“He’s just like me. He has great energy. He’s got the glow of a young mogul — the glow of a young icon. He’s amazing.”