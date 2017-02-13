Chance the Rapper Thanks Daughter Kensli During Acceptance Speech After Calling Her His ‘Greatest Gift’

There are two very important people who inspired Chance the Rapper, helping him build his way to nabbing not one but three Grammys: his girlfriend Kirsten and their 17-month-old daughter Kensli.

“I wanna thank God for my mother and my father who’ve supported me since I was young. For Kirsten and Kensli, for all of Chicago,” said the entertainer in his acceptance speech for best new artist.

“Independence means freedom — I do it with these folks right here,” added Chance the Rapper, 23. “Glory be to God, I claim the victory in the name of the lord, let’s go!”

Last month, the proud dad uploaded a series of Instagram posts featuring Kensli — including one that showed the little girl with then-President Barack and Michelle Obama.

“Look up Kensli, say cheese!” the rapper captioned a black-and-white photo of himself and his baby girl alongside the couple.

Nothing I'm doing currently would be possible without this girl right here. She's so kind and loving and brilliant and beautiful. And I wouldn't have her without her mother, so thank you for creating and raising the greatest gift I've ever received. Cannot wait to get back to this. A photo posted by Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) on Feb 10, 2017 at 2:25pm PST

“Nothing I’m doing currently would be possible without this girl right here,” the proud papa captioned a photo of his smiling baby girl recently.

“She’s so kind and loving and brilliant and beautiful. And I wouldn’t have her without her mother, so thank you for creating and raising the greatest gift I’ve ever received.”

Chance the Rapper’s best new artist award was one of three Grammys the rapper took home, joining his trophies for best rap performance and best rap Album for Coloring Book.