Twinning (Already)! Blue Ivy and Schoolboy Q’s Daughter Sport Same Gucci Tux at Grammys

It’s a mini style showdown!

Rapper Schoolboy Q decked his daughter Joy out in the same pink Gucci suit Blue Ivy wore to the 59th annual Grammy Awards and they couldn’t be cuter.

Blue paired her look with a white ruffled top and shimmering brooch while Joy completed her look with a matching pink ruffled top and a blue flower neckpiece.

Both little divas finished their looks with sparkling mini purses — and brought just enough sass to pull off the bold and chic outfit.

We think it’s safe to say that both of these cutie pies nailed the look!