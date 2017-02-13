Grammys Fashion MVP! Blue Ivy Pays Tribute to Prince with Pink Tux While Cuddling Up with Dad Jay Z

All eyes might be on Beyoncé to potentially take home album of the year at tonight’s Grammy Awards, but her fashion game has some serious competition.

The “Formation” singer’s daughter Blue Ivy, 5, stole the show in the audience at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, outfitted in a bubblegum-pink tux with black trim and a white ruffled shirt — undoubtedly a nod to the late legend Prince — as she sat on dad Jay Z‘s lap, awaiting her mom’s big performance.

The homage is extra touching, as Beyoncé opened the 46th Grammy Awards with the legendary singer in 2004.

Later, Blue joined James Corden and company to participate in an audience singalong of “Sweet Caroline.”

Blue will soon be a big sister — her parents are set to welcome twins later this year. She was recently featured in her mom’s gorgeous, ethereal maternity photoshoot, done by Awol Erizku.

The stylish little girl has a history of matching her mom’s style, given the snaps Beyoncé has shared in the past of the two twinning around the world in everything from matching shoes and dresses.

Beyoncé, 35, is up for nine Grammy awards. She has already won best music video for her 2016 hit “Formation,” the lead single off from her album Lemonade.

Blue will likely make quite the amazing big sister, and aside from style tips will be able to pass on to her siblings some wisdom at a more relatable level.

“I just want my child to be happy and healthy and have the opportunity to realize her dreams,” Beyoncé told Elle in 2016 of her daughter. “Everyone experiences pain, but sometimes you need to be uncomfortable to transform.”