Blue Ivy Joins James Corden and Star-Studded Cast for ‘Carpool Karaoke’ Sing-Along of ‘Sweet Caroline’

They’re all at the Grammys for their individual accomplishments in music, so why not have a sing-a-long to celebrate — with special guest Blue Ivy!

The daughter of Beyoncé and Jay Z was eager to participate in the sure-to-go-down-as-legendary audience rendition of “Sweet Caroline,” running over to host James Corden, Jennifer Lopez, Faith Hill and others to be part of the leading group.

The outfit sported by Blue, 5, was on full display for viewers — a chic pink tux with a ruffled white shirt, a clear tribute to late legend Prince — as she sang along to the song.

Blue Ivy is the star of this show #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/MxVXVwnUW0 — Mashable (@mashable) February 13, 2017

Shortly before the group performance, Beyoncé took the stage to perform “Love Drought” and “Sandcastles,” clad in true goddess fashion in a floor-length gold, sheer belly-highlighting gown with matching headpiece.

“What makes me most proud and why I’m here tonight to introduce Beyoncé is the devotion and love I see in her for my daughter, and the way she has always expressed love to all of those around her,” Tina Lawson said in her introduction of Beyoncé’s performance.”

“I believe she earned nine Grammy nominations for her Lemonade album because of all of that and more. It’s evident in her powerful words and music.”

It’s a good thing Blue can lead a crowd, since she’ll be setting an example for two new siblings very soon.

“We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters,” Beyoncé recently captioned her pregnancy announcement on Instagram.